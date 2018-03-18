Gladstone police investigating homicide after report of crash on Broadway

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a report of a crash turned out to be a homicide.

Gladstone officers were called to the 6500 block of N. Broadway on a one vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When police got to the scene, they found the driver unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Paulus T. Fermin, was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.