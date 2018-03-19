Additional measles cases found in outbreak linked to Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) along with local health agencies have now identified a total of 10 cases of measles in the metro area.

On March 8, KDHE and the Johnson County Health Department were notified of a case of measles at a Johnson County day care. There have now been confirmed cases found in eight Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident, and one Miami County resident.

The Linn County case was associated with the Johnson County day care. The Miami County case was not.

In a statement, KDHE urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

KDHE said they continue to investigate and are working to identify contacts. The agency released a list of locations and times that may carry a risk of measles.

If you visited these places at these times, be aware that you may have been exposed to measles:

*AMC Dine-In Studio 28 ; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; March 9 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM Aldi’s ; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Payless Discount Foods ; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM El Potro Mexican Café ; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department ; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on and in the morning Budget Coin Laundry ; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room ; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets ; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets ; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

For more information about measles, please visit the CDC website.