Check your ticket: Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Belton

Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Someone in the metro had luck on their side this St. Patrick’s Day!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Belton for Saturday night’s drawing.

If you bought a Powerball ticket at Big Al’s Liquor and Wine, located on Highway 71, you should probably check your numbers.

The Missouri Lottery said someone bought the winning ticket, worth $1 million, with the numbers: 22, 57, 59, 60 and 66.

“If you’re holding this million-dollar Powerball ticket, please keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said in a statement.

The lucky winner has exactly 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, according to the Missouri Lottery. In this case, that’s Sept. 13.