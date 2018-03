× KC Forum: Divorce, Kids & Cars, Seniors

2018-11

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about a seminar for young people who are going through a divorce. There is a new concept of housing for the elderly and it is

meant to make the seniors feel at home. “Kids & Cars” gives us an update on the latest work they are doing to keep kids safe.

Executive Producer Cadie Connors

Associate Producer Andreina Byrne

Engineer Ed Walker

Voice Doug Medlock

Music The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com