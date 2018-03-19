KC man charged after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, fleeing police with child in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fled from police with his son in the vehicle, court documents say.

Damien G. Patterson, 25, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called Sunday morning to a home on Askew Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman said the father of her child, later identified as Patterson, had allegedly assaulted her and cut her with a knife.

Shortly after, police saw Patterson drive away from the home, court documents say. Officers tried to pull Patterson over but lost sight of the vehicle.

A witness later called police to report a crash on Spruce Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned Patterson allegedly crashed into two other parked vehicles, causing him to wreck his vehicle into a home’s front yard.

Police said Patterson allegedly ran from the scene with his son in his hands. They caught Patterson and took him into custody. Police found three guns, one of which was a rifle with a scratched-off serial number, inside Patterson’s vehicle.

Court documents say the woman, who told police she had been in a relationship with Patterson for one year, had a stab wound to her left wrist and several bruises on her body. The couple’s son had minor scratches on his right hand and leg, according to court records. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she and Patterson, who was found guilty of domestic assault in 2014, had gotten into an argument. She said Patterson threw a soap bottle, hitting her in the head, before he allegedly threw her to the ground and began kicking and punching her, court documents say.

She said Patterson got a butcher knife from the kitchen, put it to her throat and said he wanted her dead, according to court records. When the woman tried to push the knife away, she accidentally cut her wrist.

The woman told police Patterson continued to beat her then went to the bathroom to clean up. When he was gone, she ran from the home and called 911. Court documents say the couple’s son was asleep in his room during the fight.

Patterson is in custody of Kansas City Police. His bond is set at $50,000.