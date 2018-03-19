KCK high schools add an extra 12 minutes to school days to make up for snow days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- High schools in the KCK Public School District will be spending more time in classes for the rest of the year.

Starting Monday, high schools will have 12 minutes added to the clock.

District spokesperson David Smith said the extended time is to make up for time lost after four recent snow days. Classes will start five minutes earlier and end seven minutes later.

The longer day will allow high school students to meet the required hours for the year set by the Kansas Department of Education. Bus schedules will change to accommodate the new hours.

Middle and elementary schools will remain on normal schedules, as their calendars run later into the year and they don't run the risk for not getting enough hours, according to Smith.

Find the new start and end times for KCK high schools below:

J.C. Harmon, F.L. Schlagle, Washington and Wyandotte high schools will begin at 7:20 a.m., and the new dismissal time will be 2:27 p.m. The new dismissal time for Wednesday afternoons will be 12:27 p.m.

Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences’ new start time will be 8:05 a.m., and the new dismissal time will be 3:12 p.m. The new dismissal time for Wednesday afternoons will be 1:12 p.m.