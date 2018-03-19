KCK man plans to use Pay-It-Forward Award to help local kids go on mission trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The director of a Kansas City, Kan., community center recently got quite the surprise to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Mr. Mong, the director of Bethel Community Center, decided that instead of birthday gifts this year, he wanted people to make donations to the center to help pay for the middle school students to attend a mission trip.

To help Mong meet his goal, Victor Verez decided to nominate him for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award. The award goes to someone making a difference in our communities, and it comes with $400.

"He's worked for so many years to try to make Bethel into a special place to reach out to refugees as well as anybody in the community, children in the community, seniors, feeding programs," Verez said. "He decided for his 50th birthday instead of getting presents, he asked all of his friends to give towards our mission trip we go on every year."

On the day of the surprise and his 50th birthday, Mong thought he was just attending a board meeting, so he was surprised when FOX4 also joined.

"It's going to put us over the edge and make the difference," Verez said. "All the kids will be able to come."

