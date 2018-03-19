FOX4 Forecast: Chilly, rainy day to close out winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds, rain, lightning and wind will stay in the forecast all Monday morning long leaving us with a dreary start to the week. Highs will remain in the 40s today. Watch the full forecast in the video player above to see when we warm up and see the sun return.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month