One man shot by police after chase in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was shot by an officer in Daviess County after police chased two suspects involved in a reported theft in Ridgeway, Mo.

The injured suspect was taken to a KC hospital. His condition is not known at this time. The other suspect, a female, was also taken into police custody.

The incident began around 10:45 a.m. Monday when the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department notified Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) of a reported theft in progress at a home in Ridgeway, police said in a news release.

MSHP found a vehicle southbound on Interstate 35 matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle left I-35 and headed westbound on Route N in Daviess County.

With troopers in pursuit, the suspect vehicle slid through the intersection of Route N and U.S. 69-Highway and ran into a ditch.

The male driver and a female occupant got out and police chased the suspects on foot. Police said at that point, the male suspect fired shots at the trooper.

Police said the trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, who was then taken into custody. The female suspect was apprehended a short time later.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at this time. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.