Police release sketch of drive-by shooter who killed Blue Springs mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are asking for help to identify a drive-by shooter who killed a Blue Springs mother of two in January.

Detectives believe the crime to be a random act of violence.

These are the toughest cases for detectives to solve, because police believe there's no connection between the suspect and victim.

Police say Jaclyn Burkhart, 32, was on her way downtown with three other family members to meet a friend, when the car she was riding in stopped at 39th Street and Jackson Avenue for a stop sign.

Police say a silver sedan pulled up alongside and the driver opened fire on Burkhart's car.

At least one shot struck the mother of two, and she died from her wounds a week later.

"It’s difficult when we don’t have answers for the families," said Jason Findley, a detective in the homicide unit. "They seem to understand we are doing what we can with what we have. There’s very little information to go off of."

A witness in Burkhart's car provided a description of the shooter and from that police released a sketch of the suspect.

An FBI artist from Quantico, Va., flew in to make the drawing. Detectives need someone to recognize the man.

Police say it's particularly frustrating for them when it appears the victim simply was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

If you think you can help get a random shooter off the streets, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Up to a $2,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.