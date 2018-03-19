UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old Kansas City man found safe, police say

UPDATE: Jerry Yarber was found safe Monday night, police say.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who might be in danger, officials say.

Jerry L. Yarber was last seen at his residence in the 6900 block of East 85th Terrace in KCMO and was wearing glasses, a black coat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police describe Yarber as 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

Police said the 69-year-old is a stroke victim and cannot speak or communicate verbally. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone who knows of Yarber’s location is asked to call 911 or KC police at 816-234-5136.