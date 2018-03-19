A tractor-trailer has overturned in the southbound lanes just past Vivion Road in Kansas City. Traffic is being diverted to the Vivion Road exit, with very little backup. Tune in to Fox 4 News at 4:00am for updates on clearing this accident and re-opening the road.
Southbound I-29 Closed Just Past Vivion
