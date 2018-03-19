× Union leader asks Trump to help keep KC Harley-Davidson plant open, save jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The union representing local Harley-Davidson plant workers is asking President Donald Trump for help keeping the Northland plant open.

The president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sent the letter to the White House earlier this month. He asked Trump to help save about 800 jobs here in the metro.

Harley-Davidson announced earlier this year it’s going to close its Kansas City plant. The company has said it’s sticking by its decision to move those jobs to a plant in Pennsylvania.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video