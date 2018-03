KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a driver crashed into the back of a MoDOT truck.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near I-435 and Truman Road.

MoDOT says the crew was stopped along the road to pick up trash. All three crew members were taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV that hit them was also taken to the hospital.

Breaking: Motorist slams into back of MoDOT truck. I-435 & Truman Rd. minutes ago. Crew was picking up trash. All 3 crew members to the hospital. Driver also taken to the hospital. Please pay attention. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/DaWN1ytnL0 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 20, 2018