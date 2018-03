KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was killed Saturday.

At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Jackson Avenue in regard to an ambulance call.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Waters dead in a parking lot. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Police did not release any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816 -474 -8477.