Austin police responding to another reported explosion; at least one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are responding to another reported explosion Tuesday night, officials say.

The police department tweeted about the incident at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and said it reportedly happened at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

There were no details on what caused the explosion or if it was connected to a string of recent bombings in Texas.

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. Austin police said they believe they’re dealing with a “serial bomber.”

Before Tuesday night’s explosion, two people had been killed and four others seriously wounded.

Early Tuesday morning, a suspicious package that contained an explosive device was reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport. The device did not go off and no one was injured.

Hours earlier, a separate package exploded at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, about 60 miles south of Austin.

The FBI said both those packages were related to the other four bombings that have rocked Austin since March 2, killing two people and badly wounding four others.

It has not yet been determined if Tuesday night’s reported explosion is related to the other incidents.