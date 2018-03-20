Detained Kan. professor has hearing to determine if he can be release from jail while case unfolds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- A hearing regarding the detainment of Syed Jamal, the Park University professor at the center of an immigration battle, is scheduled for Tuesday.

ICE picked up Jamal, who is from Bangladesh, while he was on his driveway in Lawrence in January. He’s been incarcerated ever since; first in Morgan County, Mo., then in Texas, then to Hawaii, and finally at the Platte County jail. Jamal, 55, had been in the United States for more than 30 years when ICE came and arrested him for twice overstaying his visa.

Family and friends of Jamal plan to attend the 10:30 a.m. hearing. FOX4 will also have a crew in the courtroom.

The hearing will determine if Jamal's detainment is proper and essentially necessary. It will also determine if the court has the jurisdiction to make such a determination.

"One, that they are going through this process is painful to see but second the fact that he's being detained, kept from his family at a time when he could be release," Alan Claus Anderson with Polsenelli Law Firm said. "He has a job waiting for him, he has three beautiful children, a great wife, that are all waiting for him to be home while the process goes through and the government has the ability and authority to do that and they've chosen not to. That's painful to see because it's not necessary."

Jamal's counsel says they will argue that he should be with his family and able to work while that case plays out. The board of immigration appeals could take months or even a year to unfold.

"We're intentionally inflicting harm on a family when we don't need to do that," Anderson added. "There's no good reason in fact there's only bad reasons to do that."