Dispute over police calls to Raytown Walmart causes heated debate at meeting

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Make Change at Walmart, a division of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, wants Raytown to reconsider a proposal to declare Walmart a public nuisance.

The issue came up last year when Raytown was forced to lay off 17 police officers, and fingers were pointed at the store -- where 30 percent of the city's crime occurs, but it doesn't pay property taxes into the general fund for police or city operations.

Alderman Eric Teeman, who would later resign weeks later to take a position on Missouri's Board of Education, proposed charging Walmart for police calls.

Make Change at Walmart says 812 police calls occurred at the store in the past year. Walmart didn't verify that number, but said 90 percent of calls are handled by off-duty officers working security for the company.

When the group came to another Raytown meeting this month, they said they were cut off.

Anahi Tapia Torres, organizer for Making Change at Walmart, said the Washington D.C.-based organization hasn't been welcomed in Raytown by city officials, including the first time she spoke at a public meeting.

“I felt disrespected that you all dismissed me even though what I had to say because everything had to do with Raytown and public safety," she said.

Now the organization is asking alderman to look into an ordinance that could limit the number of calls by Walmart or a minimum loss before calling 911 on a shoplifter.

“When local governments are being squeezed, why is a multi-billion dollar company in the black by $15 billion a year? Why are they offloading those costs to local governments? Why aren’t they footing the tab?" said Randy Parraz, national director for Making Change at Walmart.

“I understand their point and that would certainly cut back on our police department response to Walmart, but it also would be a defacto invitation -- if you want to steal something under $100 bucks come to Walmart and take it and nothing is going to happen you," Raytown City Administrator Tom Cole said.

Mayor Michael McDonough told the group Tuesday night the number of calls to Walmart aren’t a priority to police or the city.

“It appears this is a conflict between organized labor and an independent business," he said. "Frankly, the city just doesn’t have a role in that tug of war."

But Making Change at Walmart vowed not to go quietly, saying they were engaging customers and planning a petition drive.

“Most of your residents don't know about this TIF deal that Walmart is not paying one cent to your general fund, and now we are going to have that conversation because you guys refuse to work with us on a solution," Parraz said.

Under the 2007 tax increment financing, Walmart property taxes only go to pay off debt. It has cost the city an estimated $3 million in the past decade.

A Walmart spokesperson gave the following statement to FOX4:

“We give back to the communities we serve through our stores, investment in our associates like the $14.9 million in Missouri annual bonuses awarded this month, local community giving to nonprofits, and investments in technology to save our customers time as well as money.”

Raytown's Board of Alderman discussed three taxes Tuesday that could go on the ballot in August, raising property taxes, fuel tax and an internet sales tax. Cole said combined the taxes could generate about $2.5 million.