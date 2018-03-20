Drivers can expect delays near 210 & 435 interchange as crews begin next construction phase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MoDOT crews begin the next phase of the I-435 and 210-Highway interchange project Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the right lane of westbound 210-Highway at I-435 will be closed to traffic.

Crews will be working on the retaining wall. This is part of the larger project to rebuild the I-435 and 210-Highway interchange.

The construction is part of an $18 million project to expand I-435 near World's of Fun from four to six lanes and help with traffic flow on 210. Crews will also be constructing a diverging diamond on 210 underneath I-435.

Nearly 100,000 drivers pass though this interchange every day.