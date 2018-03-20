Family of 25-year-old found dead in KC apartment plead for someone to speak up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been six weeks since a Lee’s Summit couple found their son dead in his apartment. They’ve since buried him, talked with counselors and are learning to live with their grief. But they say the whole process is slowed by having no clue who killed him.

Jacob Skowronski, 25, was a Lee’s Summit West graduate, an avid reader and the beloved youngest member of the family of four.

“He was such a nice and kind and appreciative person," Skowronski's older sister Heather Taylor said. "I cannot believe, can’t even fathom, who would do something like this to him.”

“I think this is something that you’re never going to be able to get over," Heather’s husband Chris Taylor said.

“I know how I feel and how I struggle, but to watch my mom and dad walk through this has been the most painful heartbreaking thing," Heather Taylor said. "We used to play guitar together, and he would come down if I start playing, and I’m not going to have that anymore.”

For his parents, John and Michele Skowronski, speaking about their son is tough.

“It sounds silly for a grown man, but I cry every day and sometimes it’s several times a day," John Skowronski said.

They found their son dead on Super Bowl Sunday in his apartment off View High Drive in Kansas City. Police said he was fatally shot.

“That’s the hardest part right now is that vision that I have in my head that I’m trying to deal with," John Skowronski said. "You do not want to have that as a memory.”

Paired with those images is the painful unknown.

“We’ve had all kinds of things go through our heads of what could’ve happened and why it happened," Michele Skowronski said.

Police have had some tips, but they haven’t arrested anyone. Jacob’s family hopes their story -- and $15,000 -- will inspire someone to call.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to encourage people to do the right thing, come forward with the information that you have,” John Skowronski said.

“We still don’t have closure," Michele Skowronski said. "We have this nightmare that’s kind of hanging in front of us.”

The 25-year-old's father asked for any tidbit of information.

“It could be something so small, seem so trivial to you, but it may be the break that we need to get some peace and get a cold-blooded killer off the streets of Kansas City," he said.

Anyone with information in this case can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story is the first in a new Crime Stoppers segment each Saturday where FOX4 will tell the stories of some of Kansas City's cold cases so families like the Skowronskis can get answers. Watch FOX4 this Saturday night for more on this story.