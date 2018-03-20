Lee’s Summit officials working to find jobs for local workers with impending Toys ‘R Us closure

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The city of Lee’s Summit is working to make a smooth transition for the local Toys ‘R Us distribution center.

The city’s economic development council is working with a human resources firm to find jobs for its roughly 300 employees. There’s already interest in the estimate 400,000 square foot warehouse as well.

Right now, Lee’s Summit has a shortage of commercial and industrial spaces. Leaders say many companies are looking for empty buildings to expand operations because they can often be scooped up quicker and cheaper.

“It is a very large operation and facility so there may be an opportunity for more than one employer to come in there. There could be two, there could be three. So we’ve got to look and see how it lays out and see if this could work for multiple people. We’re very aware of some folks that have been looking to expand and grow, so it could be a local opportunity,” Rick McDowell, Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council President.

The Toys ‘R Us facility also has the unique advantage of having direct access to a rail line on site.

There’s no firm date on when the distribution center will close its doors. But the city’s hoping the space could be available as early as May.