Man charged with rape, robbery of 89-year-old Smithville woman

LIBERTY, Mo. — A 57-year-old felon is now facing a slew of charges in the sexual assault of an elderly Smithville woman.

Michael E. Whitford is charged with first degree rape, first degree sodomy, first degree robbery, first degree burglary, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents say on the morning of May 12, 2017, police were sent to a home on a reported rape and burglary. They contacted the victim, an 89-year-old woman, who said she was sleeping when the suspect entered her home, and woke her up in her bedroom.

She told police he was holding a knife and told her he was there for sex and to rob her. He then proceeded to rape the victim, and told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

The victim said the only things missing from her home were her purse and a white envelope containing between $100 and $500. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The woman, who was 89 at the time of this attack, suffered the horror and humiliation of being raped, robbed, and sodomized in her own home,” Prosecutor Daniel White said.

Investigators determined the suspect had forced open a basement garage door to gain entry to the home. Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene that matched the DNA profile of Michael E. Whitford.

Whitford was later arrested by Bonner Springs police on a Missouri Parole Violation Warrant and taken to the Wyandotte County jail. Whitford admitted to the burglary and rape to investigators. Whitford has multiple prior felony convictions including assault, robbery, felonious restraint, and tampering with a victim or witness.

Because of his prior felony convictions, Whitford faces multiple life sentences if convicted.

White credited the work of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department on the case.

“They were quick to assess the situation and secure the location, and because of their efforts, critical biological evidence was gathered that led to today’s charges,” White said. “They worked hard over the past eight months.”