Man charged with vomiting while driving drunk

LANCASTER, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged for allegedly driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, and throwing up while driving.

“East Hempfield and Manor Township Police were notified by Lancaster County Radio of a possible DUI driving south on Rohrerstown Road near Columbia Avenue,” the police report said.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. after Michael Bello was spotted vomiting out of his vehicle. As Bello was vomiting, he swerved into oncoming traffic.

Investigators say Bello failed a sobriety test and is facing charges.