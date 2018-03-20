Maryland school shooting hard to hear about for Leavenworth man whose brother was killed in Parkland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland brought up some bad memories for one Leavenworth man.

Michael Connell is still grieving the loss of his brother, a security guard and coach who was gunned down in the Florida school shooting in February

It's the hardest thing his family has ever endured. That's what Connell told FOX4's Sean McDowell on Tuesday outside the University of Saint Mary where he works.

Connell's brother, Aaron Feis, was one of 17 people killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a student with a gun opened fire on Valentine's Day. Feis, who worked as a security guard and assistant football coach, died at a hospital after the massacre.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is among those who've praised Feis for trying to protect his students.

"He was a good man," Connell said. "It's good that he's recognized for his heart."

Tuesday's mass shooting at a high school in Maryland looked familiar to Connell. A school resource officer stopped an armed student during his attempt to harm others.

"My number one thing was that I was thankful that more didn't die. That was my first thought," Connell said.

As these shootings continue to happen, Connell said he notices trends.

He said many of the shooters come from bad home lives, and today's generation doesn't understand the severity of taking a firearm into a school.

"I think if you don't value yourself as a human, it makes hard for you to value anyone else," he said.

When asked about the prospect of arming teachers, Connell said teachers with the right training could make a difference -- but he believes no school employee should be expected to carry a gun if they don't want to.