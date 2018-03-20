New baby Clydesdale born at Boonville ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- The Budweiser Clydesdales are an American icon and on Sunday, a healthy, romping new baby colt joined their ranks.

The colt was born Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

FOX2 in St. Louis spoke to John Soto, the breeding farm supervisor at Warm Springs.

"This is where they're born. This is the starting place of the Budweiser Clydesdales," Soto said.

Just 18 hours after birth, the unnamed male horse was standing 3 and a half feet tall, weighing in at 170 lbs. Soto called him the "perfect, perfect colt. Big and strong."

FOX2 toured the 300-acre facility, now celebrating it's 10-year anniversary, which more than 70 Clydesdales currently call home.

Soto said this new baby horse will eventually move to Grant's Farm, about two hours east in St. Louis, where, "he'll spend the next two and a half years ... bathing and washing legs -- the things that'll be done to him for his entire life," Soto added. "So, when he's three, he'll go to Meramec, New Hampshire which is our training facility."

Cheers to Warm Springs ranch, and their new "perfect colt."