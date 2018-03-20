One man in custody after carjacking and armed robbery led to police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man is in custody after leading police on a chase through KCMO and KCK.

Police say the incident began following a reported carjacking and armed robbery near 11th and Elmwood. Officers spotted the stolen dark blue sedan near Linwood and Paseo Tuesday afternoon. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Kansas City, Mo. Police pursued the suspect through the east side of the city and into downtown. Once the suspect crossed the state line, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Kan. Police continued the pursuit. A KHP trooper used a police maneuver to force the suspect’s vehicle into a guardrail.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed near 78th & Kaw in Kansas City, Kan. and the suspect was taken into custody.