Police searching for suspect in 35-year-old man’s shooting death at KCK bar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in the death of a 35-year-old Kansas City man at a KCK bar.

Police said they were called to the Firelight Lounge at 18th & Parallel Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When of

ficers arrived, they found 35-year-old Michael L. Williams Jr. dead from a gunshot wound inside the business.

KCK police said they are searching for a suspect, Tyjuana Watson (who may also go by the last name Jackson) in connection to the man’s homicide. Investigators have not been able to locate the 46-year-old woman.

Another woman who police deemed a suspect in the case reported to KCK police headquarters and was interviewed by detectives. She has since been released pending further investigation.

If you have information that can help police in this case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477or submit a tip here.