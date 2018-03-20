Injuries reported after shooting at Maryland high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. -- A high school is on lock down and authorities are investigating after a school shooting in Maryland Tuesday morning.

The school district posted the following message on their website, "There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow. "

FOX45 is reporting that there are reports of injuries.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, told CNN he was in lockdown in his math class. Police are going through classrooms to clear the school, and students will then be escorted out of the school, Freese said.

"I'm still a little shaken up," he said.

Great Mills High School is approximately a two hour drive south of Baltimore.

It is unclear at the point what led up to the shooting.

Officials are expected to address the media momentarily. FOX4 will monitor that and provide updates as they become available.

Special agents from the ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are also en route to the scene.

Parents have been asked to stay away from the school and instead head to the Tech Center.

A little more than a month ago, on Valentine's Day, an armed 19-year-old stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and opened fire. He killed 17 students and staff. Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect.