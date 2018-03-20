Syed Jamal reunited with family after release from jail

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — After months of detainment, Park University professor Syed Jamal walked out of the Platte County jail and was reunited with his family.

A hearing regarding the detainment of Jamal took place Tuesday. The judge ordered that Jamal would be released from custody while the legal battle proceeds.

The judge’s order came down shortly after noon. Jamal stepped out around 3 p.m. and waited for his family to arrive back at the jail.

Family members were all smiles as they ran up and hugged Jamal.

There was some uncertainty as to what time he would actually walk out of the building, so his family was away the moment he stepped outside. He stood waiting with news crews while his family returned.

Jamal’s brother, Syed Hussain Jamal, said that the family has had a few visitations with him throughout his detainment, but jail rules made it so that he could not see his entire family at the same time.

Jamal’s counsel argued that he should be with his family and able to work while that case plays out. The board of immigration appeals could take months or even a year to unfold. Jamal will be free while the legal battle proceeds.

ICE picked up Jamal, who is from Bangladesh, while he was on his driveway in Lawrence in January. He’s been incarcerated ever since; first in Morgan County, Mo., then in Texas, then to Hawaii, and finally at the Platte County jail. Jamal, 55, had been in the United States for more than 30 years when ICE came and arrested him for twice overstaying his visa.