Two-alarm fire at business near 48th & Raytown Road sends smoke drifting across I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters are working diligently to put out a two-alarm fire at a building near I-70 and Van Brunt Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 8:45 a.m.

The fire is at a building just north of I-70 not far from 48th and Raytown Road. A Google search of the reported address comes back as ATM Worldwide, LLC. Authorities have not said whether this was a functioning site for the business.

Smoke from the fire could be seen drifting over I-70 as of 9 a.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

The building is surrounded by a wooded area, so crews are working to keep the fire from spreading.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available. Refresh this page for the latest or turn your TV to FOX4.