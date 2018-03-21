Austin bomber left 25-minute confession video on phone, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin bomber sensed that authorities were closing in on him on Tuesday night, he took out his cell phone and recorded a 25-minute video confessing to building the explosive devices, police say.

But he didn’t explain why he targeted his victims, interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley said.

“It is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his life that led him to this point,” the interim chief said. “I know everybody is interested in a motive and understanding why. And we’re never going to be able to put a (rationale) behind these acts.”

The video made by Mark Anthony Conditt, whose string of package bombs killed two people and wounded five in Texas, was found on his cell phone when police recovered his body Wednesday morning. The cell phone was in Conditt’s possession at the time of his death, police said.

Manley said Conditt did not mention any references to terror groups or bring up hate.

Conditt killed himself after police tried to stop him early Wednesday in what investigators described as an explosion inside his car.

Federal agents went to the bomber’s home Wednesday while police interviewed his roommates as authorities tried to determine whether any bombs remained and if Conditt acted alone.

Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Houston office, said one room in the house had components for making similar bombs to the ones that exploded in a string of incidents this month. There was also similar homemade explosive material in the room.

No finished bombs were found, he said.