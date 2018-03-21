Austin bombing suspect identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, source says

AUSTIN — A suspect in a wave of bombings that terrorized Austin killed himself Wednesday with an explosion inside his car as authorities closed in, police in Texas said, ending a manhunt but leaving investigators scrambling to determine whether any bombs remain and if he acted alone.

He’s been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

The man, whom police didn’t name publicly, detonated a bomb in his vehicle early Wednesday on the side of Interstate 35 in Round Rock, north of Austin, as SWAT team members approached him, authorities said.

Investigators believe he is responsible for the five explosions that killed two people and injured five others in Austin or south-central Texas since March 2, authorities said. They also warned a wary public not to let down their guard.

“We don’t know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours, and therefore we still need to remain vigilant to ensure that no other packages or devices have been left throughout the community,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.