KCK police officer volunteers to clean graffiti off John Brown statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An iconic KCK statue defaced by vandals is getting a facelift.

The statue of abolitionist John Brown was vandalized on Sunday. On Wednesday, volunteers stepped up to clean it.

This statue has been a part of the Quindaro neighborhood for more than 100 years.

It was vandalized some time on Sunday.

The vandal (or vandals) wrote a racist slur and Nazi symbols on it, along with the words "Hail Satan."

John Brown was a well-known anti-slavery leader who recruited Kansans to fight slavery supporters. The marble statue was dedicated in the Quindaro Townsite back in 1911.

It means a lot to members of the community, and that’s exactly why Ofc. Dennis Vallejo is stepping up to help clean it. He’s a KCK police officer who runs a monument cleaning company on the side.

“It kind of is disappointing but if you think about it, there are so many people that got involved in this project that it really brought the community together," Officer Dennis Vallejo said. "It’s crazy. I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have Facebook, but my daughter is just like, 'dad, they’re saying this and this and this on Facebook and Twitter.' It’s awesome.”

“Honestly I think it was probably someone visiting the area. I don’t forsee that happening with the people that are living in this community. I think I was an outsider and until we find out, I truly believe that.”

The vandals haven’t been caught. If you know who did this, call police or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.