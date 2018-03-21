KU Health System announces plans for new mental, behavioral health center in KCK

The health system said in a news release Wednesday that it acquired the former Environmental Protection Agency building, which has been empty for five years. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Health System vice president Chris Rudernt said renovation of the building will take about a year. The total project cost is an estimated $61 million.

The new facility will include a 4- to 6-day inpatient adult mental and behavioral health unit with 47 beds. It will consolidate inpatient services currently provided at the system’s main campus and at the Prairie Ridge campus in Kansas City, Kansas.

The new building also will house some administrative offices.