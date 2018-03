KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after an apparent drive-by shooting.

KC police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Denver Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.