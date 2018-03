LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who has dementia Wednesday, officials say.

John Scholten left his home in Lenexa at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He’s believed to be in a black 2011 Toyota Avalon with the Kansas license plate 939-ARH.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.