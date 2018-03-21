Toddler reported missing out of central Kansas found deceased; family acquaintance arrested

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. — A two-year-old girl reported missing out of central Kansas has been found deceased, police said Wednesday morning. A 25-year-old acquaintance of the girl’s family was arrested and booked for 2nd degree murder.

Authorities searched for Iviona Lewis, who was last seen wearing only a diaper at her home in Hoisington, Kan. — about 4 hours west of KC — on Sunday night. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with multiple agencies in their search for the little girl.

Police said Wednesday she was found deceased in rural Barton County.

Law enforcement arrested Chaz Stephens, 25, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the Barton County jail for 2nd degree murder.

Authorities said once an autopsy in complete, formal charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

