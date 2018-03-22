“Jumanji 2” a gamer? “Downsizing” uplifting? “Pitch Perfect 3” hit the right note? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can The Rock solidify yet another movie franchise? Does Matt Damon's presence enlarge "Downsizing?" Watch Shawn and Russ before you make your home video choices!

1) JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG)

Columbia Pictures

It took 22 years for someone to make a sequel to the fantasy "Jumanji" "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" turned out to be a worldwide box office smash. Shawn calls it “Silly, over the top and annoying.”

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) DOWNSIZING (R)

Paramount Pictures

The awkward sci-fi fable "Downsizing is a rare misfire for filmmaker Alexander Payne, "Downsizing" is about people who are shrunken to doll size to help the environment. It's neither an entertaining comedy nor an effective social commentary. Don't believe the ads. Shawn says the themes are brilliant but the execution is clumsy.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)

Universal

The third installment in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise once again hit the right notes at the box office. Shawn says harmless really. No need for a sequel. But tailor-made for fans.

RUSS: DNS

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) SMALL TOWN CRIME (R)

Saban Films

Fans of gritty shoot-‘em-ups should like “Small Town Crime,” a violent and suspenseful drama starring John Hawkes, Octavia Spencer and Anthony Anderson. Hawkes plays an alcoholic ex-cop who puts his family’s life in danger when he strikes out on his own to pursue the killer of a prostitute. An excellent cast and zippy pace help propel this decadent thriller.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

