Jury recommends life in prison for Kansas City man convicted in 2016 Lee's Summit murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a Kansas City man in the July 2016 death of a man, prosecutors say.

Terrell A. Ingram was convicted Wednesday in the first-degree murder of Malik Barbour in Lee’s Summit. He was also convicted on one count of armed criminal action.

The jury recommended Ingram be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charge and an additional life term for the armed criminal action charge. A judge will sentence Ingram at a later date.

Prosecutors believe Ingram fought with Barbour in July 2016 in the area of the 1500 block of SE Long Place. Witnesses said when Barbour got out of his vehicle, Ingram allegedly shot him as many as six times. Officials said Ingram paused then approached Barbour and fired two more shots.

Ingram then fled the scene but was later identified by witnesses and arrested. Police found Barbour on the sidewalk, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.