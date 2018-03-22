Kansas State fans hoping Wildcats make history with win in Sweet 16 against Kentucky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- History could be written in purple letters Thursday night.

Kansas State (24-11) will face off with perennial powerhouse Kentucky (26-10) in the NCAA Basketball Midwest Semifinals.

K-State is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010, and two more wins will advance them to their first Final Four since 1965.

FOX4's Sean McDowell spent the day talking with K-State Wildcat fanatics about the excitement they're feeling during March Madness.

Watch the videos above and below for those fans' thoughts on the Sweet 16 game.

