KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, an event to raise much-needed funds for club programs.

With the help of Alison Krauss (the winner of 27 Grammy Awards and most awarded female artist of all time), the 22nd annual Kids Night Out will help children in the metro.

The fundraiser includes a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, Alison Krauss. Proceeds from Kids Night Out will benefit the youth development programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs right here in the Greater Kansas City area.

Kids Night Out 2018 with Alison Krauss is April 14th in the Grand Ballroom of the Downtown Convention Center, 301 West 13th Street. A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your table or spot soon. Click here for sponsor and ticket information.

FOX4’s Abby Eden will emcee the event in which FOX4 is a proud sponsor.