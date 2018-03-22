More than 400,000 smoke detectors recalled for not detecting smoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The manufacturer Kidde has announced some of it’s smoke detectors don’t actually detect smoke.

So officials have issued a recall, which affects Kidde smoke alarm models PI2010 and PI9010 that were manufactured between September 2016 and October 2017. About 452,000 of these models were sold in the United States.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Wednesday, saying it’s due to a manufacturing defect that inhibits the devices ability to detect smoke.

“I sell one of the models in the store, looks like a PI9010 that’s being recalled," said Lucas Orozco, assistant general manager of the Strasser True Value in KCK. "We’re just now getting word of it. Apparently it came out maybe yesterday or something like that, so these are going to be pulled from the shelves. We will no longer offer them."

Orozco said in addition to pulling the product, the store will also post notices near the front entrance to notify customers of the recall.

Kidde is a pretty popular brand. In fact, the Overland Park Fire Department has given away Kidde smoke alarms through its free smoke alarm program.

"Yes, we have used these alarms. We have some of them in stock," said Jason Rhodes, media manager for the Overland Park Fire Department. "In fact we`re going through our current stock, making sure that none of them ... are affected by the recall."

Rhodes said the department is also going to reach out to everyone who's received one of these free smoke alarms from them.

Meanwhile, local fire departments are working to ensure the public is aware of how to check if their smoke alarm is defective.

“This is the only style of alarm that’s affected. It’s got this kind of pill shaped front on it,” Rhodes said.

“Then you’re going to look on the back at model numbers and dates, and that’s the next test," he said. "Then the next test is you’re going to look inside this opening here and look at the sensors and see if you see a bright yellow cap."

“Apparently during the manufacturing process some of those did not get removed, so the sensor is basically covered up with a protective cap,” he explained.

If you see these three things, you need to contact Kidde for a replacement.

For more information about this recall, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

To contact Kidde directly for a replacement or for more information on how to check if your unit is affected, visit this site.

To see an informational video about this recall and other important fire safety publications, visit the Overland Park Fire Department YouTube channel.