Police arrest man they believe broke into Peculiar home then led police on chase

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Officers arrested a man Thursday after a police chase through Jackson County.

The chase started in Peculiar late Thursday morning after police say a homeowner walked inside his home, 12000 E. 250th Street, and found a man inside, trying to steal from him.

The suspect ran out of the house and took off in an SUV.

Police and deputies chased the suspect. They eventually arrested him after his SUV became stuck in a ditch near Hook Road and Ward Road in Lee’s Summit.

No one was injured in the burglary or chase.