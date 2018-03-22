Police say with more packages may come more threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say the serial bombing incidents in Texas have shown that people need to be alert for suspicious packages in a world of more online deliveries.

The police bomb squad investigates more than 100 bomb calls a year. Most of them don't pose a threat, but detectives have encountered pipe bombs and even dangerous homemade fireworks.

A suspicious backpack left in a Plaza parking garage Wednesday is the latest example of the challenges posed by unknown objects left in plain sight.

Although detectives' first choice is to use a robot to examine any suspicious item, that couldn't be done at the Plaza because the backpack was in a confined space.

A detective in a protective suit determined the backpack did not contain explosives, but he did spot liquid oozing from it. The fire department's hazardous materials team then determined the liquid was not dangerous.

When police finally opened the backpack, they found a mailing envelope with two energy drink cans inside, probably left behind as trash.

"First and foremost, if you have a package delivered to your home that you are not expecting, you are not aware of, definitely that’s a clue to give us a call," said Det. Bryan Jobe of the police bomb and arson unit. "If the package doesn’t look professionally wrapped, if it’s leaking, no return address or if things are handwritten, it would be a good idea to give us a call."

With the bomb robot, police can disrupt a threatening device with a shotgun blast or high pressure water spray. They also have machines to x-ray a package or identify hazardous materials.

The bomb suit offers protection near an explosive, but the detectives admit, if something blows up in their face, there's little chance of survival, even with the suit.