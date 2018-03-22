The teen comedy “Love, Simon” presents a different type of love story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Love, Simon,” is the first major studio film to receive a wide release while centering on a gay teen coming out and navigating romance. For 17-year-old Simon Spier, life is a little more complicated. He hasn't told his family or friends that he's gay, and he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. The cast and director talked with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the groundbreaking film.