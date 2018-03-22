“Love, Simon,” is the first major studio film to receive a wide release while centering on a gay teen coming out and navigating romance. For 17-year-old Simon Spier, life is a little more complicated. He hasn't told his family or friends that he's gay, and he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. The cast and director talked with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the groundbreaking film.
The teen comedy “Love, Simon” presents a different type of love story
-
Should “Tomb Raider” be buried? How about “Love, Simon” and “7 Days?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
Is “12 Strong” solid? “Call Me by Your Name” worth a shout out? “Phantom Thread” threadbare? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
‘I did it’: Ruskin High holds special graduation ceremony for KCMO teen with sickle cell anemia
-
After portraying several real-life heroes, Chadwick Boseman finally gets to portray a fictional super hero in “Black Panther”
-
Fox 4 Movie Critics to host interactive chat event!
-
-
Elderly Oregon woman fights back, grabs attacker’s private parts
-
Small dog has big job as director of love and hospitality at Lee’s Summit school
-
Springfield, Mo., native Cailee Spaeny makes a big splash in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
-
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny
-
After years in development “Black Panther” finally comes to life
-
-
Investigators say victim in 39th & Main homicide was not the intended target
-
Christian Bale loves the fact that “Hostile” accurately portrays Native Americans
-
Loved ones hold vigil on birthday of teen gunned down in August