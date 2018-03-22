Woman’s ex-husband seeks protection from Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is seeking an order for protection from the governor.

The motion filed Thursday does not allege any threats from Greitens, but says that the man feels intimidated in part because the governor is a retired Navy SEAL officer.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury in February on felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of the woman without her permission in 2015, before he was elected. He denies wrongdoing.

The filing also seeks to quash a subpoena from the governor's legal team requiring the ex-husband to be deposed.

A spokesman for Greitens' legal team responded, "It's hard to keep track of who is driving this clown car."