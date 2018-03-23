Court documents detail alleged negligence in design of Schlitterbahn water slide that killed 10-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stunning allegations of negligence are included in the court document indicting Schlitterbahn Waterpark and one of its former executives on dozens of charges, including involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 water slide death of a 10-year-old boy.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Miles, the former director of operations for Schlitterbahn’s Kansas City, Kansas location, faces a total of 20 felony charges in connection with death of Caleb Schwab, who died while riding the Verrückt water slide in August 2016.

Schlitterbahn has also been indicted in the 10-year-old’s death. The KCK water park has been charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges in connection to the 13 other people who were injured while riding the water slide, which has since been permanently shut down.

Read the full indictment court document here.

Schwab was riding the water slide with two adult women. Court documents say video recordings show the boy was obeying all rider instructions while he was on the water slide.

But the ride ended in tragedy for the young boy and his family. Additionally, one of the women on the raft suffered a broken jaw. The other suffered a broken bone in her face and had to have stitches in her eye. The two women have since agreed to out-of-court financial settlements in this case. The Schwab family also reached a settlement with Schlitterbahn.

Court documents say the women’s injuries were not the first that happened on the dangerous water slide, which was built in 2014.

Whistle-blowers from within Schlitterbahn told investigators that water park officials covered up similar incidents in the past, according to the indictment. Experts found physical evidence indicating that, in the past, other rafts had gone airborne and collided with the overhead hoops and netting.

At the time of Caleb’s death, the water slide was in compliance with Kansas’ legal requirements for amusements rides, which mostly involve proper record-keeping. State law mandates that parks annually “self-inspect” their rides and maintain the records.

As FOX4 previously reported, several other states rejected building the Verrückt water slide, but lax amusement ride regulations in Kansas allowed the ride to be built at the KCK water park.

The indictment against Schlitterbahn and Miles also names two other executives who had a part in the design of the Verrückt — Jeff Henry, a designer of the water slide and co-owner of the water park, and John Schooley, the lead designer of the slide who was allegedly in charge of doing “the math” that went into the design.

Court documents say Henry has no technical or engineering credentials yet he controls many key decisions regarding design and projects at Schlitterbahn. Schooley also does not have any engineering credentials relevant to amusement ride design or safety.

Not a single engineer was directly involved in Verrückt’s dynamic engineering or slide path design, court documents say.

According to the indictment, Henry and Schooley skipped steps in the design process, relying on trial-and-error methods.

Henry set a timeline of 7 months for the design, construction and testing of the Verrückt, which was once hailed as the world’s tallest water slide at 168 feet and 7 inches. Experts said a team of 3-4 people would need 3-6 months just to design the slide before ground is even broken.

A steel worker who was hired to assist with the slide’s construction told investigators he was forced to ship the tower too early, according to the indictment. Because the hoops above the slide weren’t delivered on time, Henry allegedly decided no hoops or nets would be needed.

Additionally, investigators said the rafts’ hook-and-loop passenger restraints were not analyzed for their effectiveness in restraining riders. Through the investigation, officials determined the restraints were improper, defective and improperly maintained. Experts said a correct system would have consisted of rigid overhead shoulder bars with a locking lap restraint.

Experts said the slide’s design guaranteed that rafts would go airborne occasionally and could severely injure or kill riders, court documents say. Engineers found that rafts weighing between 400-550 pounds would likely go airborne at the crest of the second hill. This happened a week before the slide opened.

Investigators said Henry, Schooley and Miles all allegedly knew about the problem before the slide opened to the public. According to the indictment, there is video evidence of Henry and Schooley in a raft going airborne during their personal test.

The indictment says designers decided riders should be at least 14 years old to ride the slide. The night before the slide’s grand opening, that rule was eliminated, and stickers were placed over the age restriction on posted signs.

No charges have been filed against Schooley or Henry.

Schlitterbahn will tear down the water slide once a court grants it permission following the investigation.