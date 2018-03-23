Live: President Trump holds news conference on budget

Watch live:



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced a noon news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill. The press conference comes just hours after he tweeted that he’s considering vetoing the legislation.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Trump tweeted: “News conference at the White House concerning the Omnibus Spending Bill. 1:00 P.M.”

A day earlier, White House officials said Trump would sign the legislation. Then early Friday morning, Trump mused publicly on Twitter that he would consider vetoing it over concerns that it does not completely fund a border wall or secure protections for younger immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

A presidential veto would likely result in a government shutdown when most federal funding authority expires at midnight Friday.

FOX4 will live stream that news conference once it begins in the video player above.