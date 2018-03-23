Metro residents preparing for Kansas City’s March for our Lives rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students, parents and teachers from around the metro will join thousands across the nation this Saturday in March for our Lives rallies.

The Kansas City event was originally going to be held at the J.C. Nichols Fountain. After receiving feedback from thousands of people, organizers decided to move the event to Theis Park.

Mohammad Azeem started organizing the local event after hearing about the tragic shooting in Parkland Florida.

“For the first time, we have seen students feeling strongly about an issue, and I think it directly affects them," Azeem said. "It also affects the most precious thing, which is their lives. We are hoping more students will stay involved in this."

Rachel Gonzalez, a metro student, said she originally planned to travel to Washington D.C. for the rally but changed her mind after hearing about the local event.

“I was born six months after Columbine happened," she said. "Ever since then we have had these mass school shootings happen, and we’ve become numb to it because it just happens too often."

Friday was a busy day for local printers, including Vahalla Studios. They stopped their production to print hundreds of signs which will be used at the rally.

“I have two babies at home, a four-and-a-half-year-old and a two-year-old, so this topic just hits home for me,” owner Dan Padavic said.

Spencer Branham is the president of AIGA Kansas City. He helped design many of the posters that will be displayed this weekend.

“I am expecting these will allow people to voice their opinion, even if they are struggling with how to do that,” Branham said.

The March for our Lives rally begins at noon Saturday.