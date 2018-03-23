Scott Eastwood, son of Clint Eastwood, stars in “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” The actor talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about creating his own path, playing pretend with gigantic robots and what advice he received from his dad.
Scott Eastwood finds his own path in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
